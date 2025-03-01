Dozens of protesting Akwa Ibom women have expressed anger over the accusation of sexual harassment made by Senator Natasha Akpoti against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

They described the allegation as premeditated politically-motivated stunt to smear the number three citizen of Nigeria.

The women who were armed with placards of varying inscriptions held up traffic on major roads of Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital for several hours.

Chanting solidarity song: “Natasha, we no go gree, the insult is too much, we no go gree,” the women warned Senator Natasha against further abuse and denigration of the office of the Senate President.

Some of the placards read: “As Nigerian women, we respect our men, and our tradition,” and “Respect the office of the Senate President.”

Speaking to Journalists, one of the protesters, Lady Unyime Ukpong, explained that the protest became necessary “to disabuse the minds of some misguided Nigerians and other ill – informed women and other citizens who may be swayed to swallow the lies couch in deep sentiments and emotions as truth.

“Senator Natasha, is a married woman like us, she’s out and sponsored by some political detractors to seek to bring down the Senate President through a trump-up, infantile and a deliberately whip-up sentiment founded on lies to attract public sympathy.

“We are happy that what she publicly announced in the media has been challenged in courts, she will prove them with alibi in the courts of competent jurisdiction because this is the height of embarrassment that can’t be tolerated,” she stressed.