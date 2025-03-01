A Powerful Sermon in the Jordan Valley

On the historical and spiritual grounds of Mt. Nebo in Jordan, where Moses is said to have seen the Promised Land, Phil Fischer the Pastor of Jesus Lives in Issaquah Washington preached a life-changing sermon to a crowd of over 400 Muslims. Located in the Jordan Valley, on the Palestinian border overlooking Jericho and the Dead Sea, this area holds significant biblical and cultural importance. Fischer’s powerful message has resonated with viewers worldwide, as evidenced by the 50,000 views his sermon received on YouTube since its upload on August 19th, 2021.

From Musician and Entrepreneur to Evangelist

Phil Fischer’s journey to becoming an evangelist is a fascinating one. Born in Texas and raised in Alaska and Canada’s Yukon territories, Fischer did not start his life as a Christian. In the 1990s, he achieved success as a musician and a ghost writer, composing hundreds of songs for record labels in Seattle and Portland. He also became a pioneering internet entrepreneur, in 1989 starting one of the world’s first web design firms that later turned into one of the oldest software firms in Seattle.

Despite these achievements, Fischer will tell you he only found true fulfillment when he became saved in a small church in Bellevue, Washington. It was in this church that his life took a transformative turn in November 2001 when he met his now-wife, Jamael Fischer, who led him to Christ. Jamael, a long-time member of New Hope International Church, has always been passionate about reaching the lost and praying for non-Christians to find Jesus.

The Birth of Jesus Lives

Inspired by his newfound faith, Phil Fischer founded the Jesus Lives ministry in Bellevue, Washington, with the mission of spreading the gospel in some of the most challenging regions of the world and running a church of so-called “misfits” on Thursday nights in Issaquah. Jesus Lives operates as a nonprofit organization dedicated to guiding individuals toward Christ, especially in areas where the message of salvation is desperately needed and they don’t pay themselves, instead self funding the ministry from proceeds of Fischer’s software firm. The organization’s core belief is that humanity is living through the final days, and they emphasize the urgency of salvation. They believe in salvation by grace through faith in Christ, the power of the Holy Spirit, and the ultimate return of Jesus to establish an era of unity, purity, and power within the Church.

Prophetic Calling and Global Evangelism

In 2016, Jesus Lives was still in its early stages, with only two members. However, prophetic messages from well-known pastors like Bethel’s leaders and Rodney Howard Browne encouraged Fischer to prepare for end time revival. By following God’s calling, Jesus Lives has begun to slowly grow, with Fischer’s sermons reaching thousands worldwide with its life-changing message. Fischer regularly preaches at the ministry’s weekly services in Issaquah, and his outreach efforts have extended beyond the United States to locations such as Pakistan, Jerusalem, and Jordan.

Fischer’s message is clear: his calling is to evangelize to the world. He says, “The five fold gifting of an evangelist is my gift. It’s the hands always reaching out to souls to lead them to Christ and that’s what I am going to do” Fischer said on the phone. “I try to encourage others to embrace their own unique giftings, whether they are called to evangelism or another ministry.”

Preaching to Muslims in the Middle East

Fischer’s mission to reach the lost brought him to the Middle East, a region where over 80% of the population is Muslim. Despite the challenges of preaching in an area dominated by a different faith, Fischer believes the people in the region are more receptive to the gospel than many Westerners. He notes that many Muslims already believe in Jesus, making it a powerful starting point for evangelism.

During his time in Jerusalem, Palestine, and Jordan, Fischer witnessed the burning passion for the Holy Spirit in many locals. He describes preaching to Muslims in the Middle East as an experience filled with openness and spiritual hunger, and he believes it is easier to convert a Muslim to Christ than someone from a secular environment like Seattle, where many are skeptical of Christianity.

The Fivefold Ministry: A Call to Use Your Gifts

One of Fischer’s key messages in his sermon at Mt. Nebo was about the fivefold ministry, a concept derived from Ephesians 4:11. Fischer teaches that God has given every believer a spiritual gifting for the purpose of advancing the Kingdom of God. These giftings include the apostle, prophet, evangelist, pastor, and teacher. Each gifting has a distinct role in building up the body of Christ and reaching those who are lost.

Fischer encourages individuals to discover and embrace their own spiritual gifts. He explains that without using these gifts, many people live in spiritual deserts, just as Moses did when he wandered for years before entering the Promised Land. He emphasizes that people can’t move forward in their spiritual journey without recognizing and utilizing their God-given gifts.

Fruits of the Holy Spirit and downloaded messages

In addition to the fivefold ministry, Fischer speaks about the fruits and gifts of the Holy Spirit and how these “fruits” manifest as you grow in faith. According to Fischer he gets downloaded messages from The Holy Spirit for particular cities, with the first such message delivered to the city of Juarez, Mexico in September. According to Fischer, as individuals commit to following Christ and using their gifts for His glory, they begin to manifest the fruits of the Spirit, including wisdom, healing, miracles, and discernment. Fischer emphasizes that these gifts are not only for the most holy, but for all believers who are faithful and willing to serve God.

A Final Call to Action

As Fischer concludes his sermon, he urges the people of Jordan—and indeed, all believers—to recognize the urgency of using their spiritual gifts. “God is coming back, and you need to begin to learn to use your giftings,” he warns. “If you leave your gifts buried in the Earth, you will miss the opportunity to enter the promised land.”

Fischer’s words carry a message of hope and transformation, reminding us that when we fully surrender to God’s calling and use our gifts for His purposes, we can experience miracles and walk in the fullness of His destiny for our lives.

Conclusion: Embrace Your Calling with Jesus Lives

Phil Fischer’s powerful sermon on Mt. Nebo highlights the importance of embracing the fivefold gifts, using our talents for God’s glory, and sharing the gospel with the world. Through his ministry, Jesus Lives continues to reach thousands globally, offering hope, healing, and salvation to those in need.

If you are seeking to discover your spiritual gifts, grow in your faith, or learn more about the transformative power of Christ, Jesus Lives offers resources, teachings, and support for anyone ready to embark on their own spiritual journey.