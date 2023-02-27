A former governor of Nasarawa State, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has failed in his bid to return to his seat in the Senate during the last Saturday’s 2023 general elections.

Senator Al-Makura currently resents Nasarawa South senatorial district on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Senate.

He was defeated by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Onawo Ogoshi Ahmed.

According to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the Senatorial District, Professor Ahmed Yakubu Ashiku, on Monday in Lafia, Onawo scored 93,064 votes to defeat Al-Makura, who polled 77, 813 votes.

The Returning Officer said having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, Onawo of the PDP has been returned elected.

LEADERSHIP reports that with the defeat of the former governor, the ruling APC in Nasarawa State has lost all the three senatorial seats.

Reacting to the outcome, Francis Orugu, the State chairman of PDP described the development as a victory for democracy.

He noted that the party worked assiduously to ensure victory, adding that the conspiracy to deprive the PDP of the victory has failed because God has a hand in it.