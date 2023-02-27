Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has won the presidential election held on February 25, 2023 in Enugu State with 428,640 votes.

Obi defeated candidates of other political parties in all the 17 local government areas of the State.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, followed closely with 15,747 votes, APC scored 4,772 while APGA scored 1,548 and NNPP scored 1,808 votes.

The Enugu State Collation Officer, Professor Ofo Iweh, who announced the results, said total number of votes cast were 468,8891 while total valid votes were 456,424

According to Professor Iweh, 12,467 were rejected.

Returning officers of INEC in the 17 local government areas announced the results at the INEC headquarters in Enugu afterwhich the state collation officer made the formal announcement.