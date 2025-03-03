Ahead of the April 5, 2025, set for his coronation, the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade will soon arrive Nigeria from Canada to commence the mandatory traditional rites to be crowned as the Alaafin.

Media aide to the monarch, Bode Durojaiye, in a statement on Monday gave insights into the processes of the rites the Alaafin is expected to observe.

“As part of the processes, Alaafin Owoade would visit a number of houses to offer sacrifices, make appeasements, and even sleep over at some of the houses to carry out some night rites.

“After performing the traditional rites at some traditional homes in Oyo town, the new Alaafin will then enter Ipebi (seclusion) for the conclusion of the traditional rites within a secluded part of the Alaafin palace,” Durojaye said.

He stressed that the ancestral rituals while in Ipebi would be the climax before the crowning as the Alaafin.

Durojaye maintained that the sacredness of institution of the Alaafin explained why the Oyo traditional monarchy system and values have garnered so much respect and admiration over the generations.

“The institution inspires nothing short of reverence. The legendary feats of the Titan of Yorubaland in times past were blessings of oral history, with in-depth documentation of historical accomplishments,” he said.

He assured that in compliance with the directive by the Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde that the coronation be held on April 5, 2025, “the traditional rites will be concluded before then.”

The statement, however, did not specify the arrival date of the new Alaafin into Nigeria for the traditional rites.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Oba Owoade returned to his base in Canada shortly after he was presented with the staff of office by Governor Makinde on January 13, 2025, and he is expected back in Oyo to begin the traditional rites in preparation for the coronation.