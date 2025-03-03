Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has been sworn in as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday afternoon following the resignations of last presiding officers of the House.

The former deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Fatai Bola, was the one who first announced his resignation at about 3.15pm while the plenary was ongoing.

Thereafter, the former Speaker Mojisola Lasbat Meranda also announced her resignation.

Consequently, the clerk of the House called for nominations to fill the vacancies. While Meranda was nominated to revert to her former position of Deputy Speaker, Obasa was nominated to occupy the Speaker’s seat.

LEADERSHIP reports that crisis had engulfed the Lagos State House of Assembly for weeks following the impeachment Obasa in January.

The plenary was adjourned after Obasa’s address to the members of the House, saying it was not a speech-making day.