President Bola Tinubu has extolled the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr Dele Alake, describing him as a dependable ally, a consummate strategist and an outstanding journalist.

The President stated this in a message celebrating Alake, his long-time ally, on his 69th birthday anniversary.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described Alake as a dependable ally, a consummate strategist, an outstanding journalist, and an accomplished public servant whose commitment to national development and good governance has remained unwavering over the decades.

Tinubu recalled his long years of friendship and partnership with the celebrant, noting his exceptional public communication and national development service.

President Tinubu commended the Minister’s ongoing efforts to reposition the solid minerals sector as a significant revenue earner for Nigeria through policy innovation, investment promotion, and integration of artisanal miners into the formal economy in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“On this special day, I pray that Almighty God will continue to bless Dele with good health, wisdom, and strength.

“He has remained a committed, loyal, and outstanding ally for several decades. His steadfastness and unyielding commitment to national development and progress stand him out as a patriot.

The president wishes the minister long life and more years of service to the nation and humanity.