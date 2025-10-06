United States President Donald Trump has announced that the White House will host an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event on June 14, 2026, the same day he turns 80.

Speaking to a crowd of Navy sailors at the Norfolk Naval Base in Virginia, Trump said, “On June 14 next year, we’re going to have a big UFC fight at the White House, right at the White House, on the grounds of the White House.”

While he made no mention of the date’s personal significance, June 14 marks his birthday as well as Flag Day in the United States.

The announcement came after UFC President Dana White had previously stated that the highly anticipated fight would be held on July 4, 2026, coinciding with the United States’ 250th Independence anniversary. White had described it as “the greatest fight card ever assembled in the history of this company,” during a press conference shared on UFC’s YouTube channel.

The decision to move the event to Trump’s milestone birthday is expected to draw both attention and controversy, as it will mark the first time in history that the brutal combat sport is staged on the grounds of the White House.

Trump, a longtime friend and supporter of UFC boss Dana White, has been a familiar face at several high-profile UFC events. The sport’s appeal among young male audiences, a key demographic in American politics, has made Trump a regular and often celebrated presence at the fights, where he is frequently greeted like a rock star.

On his 79th birthday in 2025, Trump celebrated with a military parade commemorating the founding of the U.S. Army.

Founded in 1993, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has grown into the world’s largest mixed martial arts organization, blending disciplines such as boxing, wrestling, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Bouts take place in the famous eight-sided ring known as “The Octagon,” where fighters, male and female, engage in a no-holds-barred contest that allows nearly all forms of striking and grappling.

Despite its rising popularity and mainstream acceptance, the sport remains controversial due to its violent nature and high risk of injury. Medical experts have long warned about the potential for brain damage among fighters repeatedly struck in the head.

If held as planned, the UFC fight at the White House will not only make sporting history but could also serve as a symbolic display of Trump’s unique blend of politics, pop culture, and showmanship.