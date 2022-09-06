Association of Local Governments Of Nigeria (ALGON) has appealed to the federal and state governments to recognise local governments and area councils as major state actors in the true spirit of federalism as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as Amended).

The association also added that it will unequivocally support and give its commitments to any presidential candidate that is committed to the actualisation of full local government autonomy, ahead of the 2023 general election.

ALGON in a communique jointly signed by ALGON Borno, Hon Ali Umaru Boroli; ALGON Imo, Willi TC Okoliegwo; and ALGON Ogun, Hon. Alhaj Babatunde Emilola-Gazal issued after its 32 NEC in Kogi State and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja said the association supports community policing as a strategy of achieving effective security and safety of lives and properties in the country.

The communique reads in part: “The NEC is deeply worried and sympathizes with university students, parents and the general public on the prolonged but avoidable ASUU strike that has increased the general hardship on the citizens.

“The federal government is therefore advised to immediately resolve and end the ongoing strike with a view to achieving an all-inclusive growth for national development.”

The communique further stated that the NEC agreed unanimously to follow up on issues regarding Constitutional review of the proposed Revenue Allocation formula increase from 22 per cent to 35 per cent in favour of the local governments and area councils.