Following a series of allegations bothering on local government administration in Osun and Ondo states, the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) on Friday waded in to make its stand known on the issues.

In Osun, ALGON pleaded with the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to investigate alleged plans to open public accounts through the back door by unauthorised political functionaries.

Addressing journalists in Osogbo, ALGON chairman in the state, Hon Sarafadeen Awotunde said the plan was disclosed by Mr Kunle Adegoke, popularly known as KRAD, who allegedly admitted while featuring on ARISE TV’s programme, ‘the Morning Show,’ that the CBN has opened accounts in the names of local government councils in Osun State.

Recall that the lingering crisis rocking the state over the legitimacy of political functionaries to govern local government areas in the state between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elected political functionaries led to withholding of fund allocations to local governments in Osun State since March 2025.

Awotunde, who said the ALGON in Osun had petitioned the CBN, the Attorney General of the Federation and Security agencies on the matter, demanded the open withdrawal of the statement allegedly made by Mr Adegoke.

Awotunde pleaded with the CBN governor to wade into the matter by probing the actions of its officials in Osogbo and further called on Mr Adegoke to substantiate his claims on national television.

In Ondo, the state chapter of ALGON refuted allegations that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was interfering with the monthly allocations due to local governments from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

ALGON clarified that the funds meant for local governments are directly managed by the local government chairmen to drive grassroots development, with no interference from the governor.

Reports had claimed that the LG chairmen in the state were allegedly being stifled with funds by Governor Aiyedatiwa, who needed to adequately run their respective council areas despite the July 2024 ruling of the Supreme Court, which granted financial autonomy to local governments.

Some council chairmen, who spoke anonymously, claimed that despite significant FAAC allocations to the state, each council is limited to accessing only ₦4 million monthly.

They were said to have alleged that most funds are centrally managed under a joint account system requiring councils to remit a large portion to the Ministry of Local Government, hindering their ability to fulfil statutory duties.

But speaking in Akure, the state capital on Friday, the state ALGON chairman, Hon. Gbenga Fasua, insisted that council leaders have full control over their federal allocations.

Fasua emphasised that since the current chairman assumed office in all 18 local government areas, their administrations have been effective and efficient under Governor Aiyedatiwa’s leadership.