The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) delegates on Wednesday elected Alhassan Yahaya from Gombe State as the new national president of the union.

Yahaya secured 436 votes to beat his rivals Dele Atunbi and Muhammed Garba, who garnered 97 and 39 votes, respectively.

The new NUJ president previously served as the state chairman of the NUJ in Gombe State, vice chairman of the North-East zone, and until his election, he was the national deputy president.

The election took place during the 8th delegates conference of the union which held in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Wednesday.

Yahaya succeeds outgoing president, Chris Isiguzo who served two terms at the helmsman of the NUJ.