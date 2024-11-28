Pro-Biafran separatist leader, Simon Ekpa, is set to face trial in Finland by May 2025, according to Finnish authorities.

Ekpa, who was arrested last week alongside four others on suspicion of terrorism-related activities, remained in custody at the Päijät-Häme District Court.

Senior Detective Superintendent Mikko Laaksonen of Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation confirmed the trial timeline via email, stating, “The date for bringing up possible charges by the prosecution was set by the district court to May 2025.” Laaksonen added that both Ekpa and Finnish authorities may request a re-evaluation of the case after two weeks if necessary.

Ekpa, a Finnish citizen of Nigerian origin, faced allegations of incitement to violence, terrorism financing, and public incitement to commit crimes with terrorist intent. Finnish police claimed Ekpa used social media to promote violence in Nigeria’s South-East region, targeting both civilians and authorities.

Finnish authorities confirmed the arrests were part of a broader investigation requiring international collaboration, though further details about the cross-border cooperation remained undisclosed.

Ekpa, a self-proclaimed “Prime Minister” of the Biafra Republic Government-in-Exile,drew international attention for his calls to boycott Nigeria’s 2023 general elections, which led to violence and unrest in the region. His activities reportedly contributed to economic losses of over ₦4 trillion in the South-East due to enforced sit-at-home orders and insecurity.

Local publication ‘Yle’ reported that Finnish Central Criminal Police linked Ekpa to coordinated attacks targeting civilians and security forces in Nigeria, tracing his alleged activities back to 2021. His use of social media for incitement and fundraising formed a central aspect of the case.

Ekpa’s arrest was hailed as a significant step toward addressing violence in the South-East. The Federal Government expressed its intent to closely monitor the legal proceedings in Finland.

Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, described Ekpa’s arrest as a “critical step in addressing IPOB’s activities and neutralising the influence of transnational actors on our national security.”

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia South, echoed similar sentiments, commending the arrest as a move to curb unrest. Speaking on Channels Television, Abaribe criticized Ekpa’s methods, stating, “The arrest of Simon Ekpa is very welcome because this will tell those purveyors of violence instigated by Simon Ekpa that he is not serious. He has only exploited the Biafran agitation to perpetrate crimes.”

The counsel for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Ejiofor, urged South-East residents to reject violence and divisive actions. Addressing rumours of a planned Biafran declaration on December 2, Ejiofor dismissed the claims as baseless and urged the public to focus on reconciliation and peaceful solutions.

“Let us restore peace in our land so the custodians of Igbo heritage can seek ways to appease the gods for the atrocities committed against our people,” Ejiofor said.

He also criticized Ekpa, labeling him a “serial fraudster” who has misled many through false narratives. “I have always maintained that lies, deceit, fraud, treachery, and criminality have an expiration date. True struggles for the liberation of the oppressed must reject violence, fraud, and abuse as strategies,” Ejiofor stated.

Ekpa’s sit-at-home orders, enforced by the Eastern Security Network (ESN), had a devastating impact on the South-East’s economy. Reports estimate that the region has lost trillions in revenue due to disruptions in trade and daily activities.

Despite the controversy surrounding his arrest, Finnish authorities reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring a fair trial while addressing the transnational nature of the allegations.