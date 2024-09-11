Following the resignation of the Secretary to the Benue State Government (SSG), Prof Joseph Alkali, Governor Hyacinth Alia has approved the appointment of Barr. Aber Serumun as the new SSG.

This is even as our correspondent gathered that Barr. Aber is the first woman in the state’s history to be appointed as SSG.

A statement by the chief press secretary, Tersoo Kula, explained that the appointment follows the resignation of the former SSG, Prof. Joseph Alakali, who he said submitted his letter of resignation on Monday, stating that he needed time to address personal challenges.

Receiving the resignation letter, Gov. Alia expressed gratitude to Prof. Alakali for serving the state under his administration for a year and three months.

The governor also wished him well and prayed that the Almighty God grant the former SSG the strength to tackle the challenges he has chosen to address.

He said, “The new SSG, Barr. Aber is a seasoned solicitor and arbitrator with a strong sense of initiative and excellent analytical skills, which will bring positive growth and development to the state.”

Governor Alia described the new SSG as a team player with good interpersonal skills that will enable her to always strive for excellence and contribute positively to the success and growth of his administration.

He expressed the belief that with her wealth of experience as a graduate of the University of Jos and Nasarawa State University and her trustworthy record of service, she would add significant value for the state to move forward.

The governor, who said the appointment took immediate effect, charged the new SSG to remain focused and align her work with the administration’s vision as outlined in the working document, even as he urged her to always prioritise the state’s interests in her day-to-day official functions.