Emir of Ilorin and chairman of Kwara State Traditional Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has reaffirmed the historical significance of Alfa Hajji Iṣẹyin compound, Ajikobi, to the Ilorin community.

The emir affirmed that residents of the compound are indigenes of Ilorin and are free to exercise their freedom without fear or hindrance.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the descendants of Alfa Hajji Iṣẹyin compound, Balogun Ajikobi, Ilorin, had written a letter of familiarisation visit to the emir, requesting recognition.

The emir was said to have honoured the family’s request.

Muhammad Alfa Hajji and Umar led the people to the Emir’s palace, where they introduced themselves as the dynasty of Sheikh Muhammad Shirin, who followed Alfa Alimi to Ilorin from Iseyin, Oyo State and settled at Balogun Ajikobi compound, Ilorin since then.

Among other things, the people requested that the relationship between Alfa Alimi and their father continue and that their compound be properly recognised by the Emir.

Responding, the Emir said: ” You are indigenes of Alfa Hajji compound, Balogun Ajikobi in Ilorin. Continue to move freely because you are indigenes of Ilọrin.”

Sulu- Gambari added that the two Alfas that followed Alfa Alimi to Ilọrin were Sheik Muhammed Shirun and Sheik Usman Shirun Alfa Hajji Iṣẹyin.

The emir recalled the relationship between Alfa Alimi and Sheikh Muhammad Shirun, who migrated and birthed at the Alfa Hajji compound in Ilọrin in the year 1817 and settled down in Ilorin.