Benue State Governor, Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has said that with the continued support of everyone in the state, his administration is on course to build a Benue that is peaceful, prosperous, and serves as a model of good governance in Nigeria.

The Governor also congratulated the people of the state and all Nigerians for their resilience and for living peacefully together.

Alia made these remarks during a live broadcast at the Benue State Government House in Makurdi, to commemorate Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day anniversary.

He called for patience, noting that most government policies take time to yield results, even as he reiterated his administration’s focus and dedication to the well-being of every citizen.

According to the Governor, “My administration has aligned this year’s celebration with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), where I have already made strides in areas such as poverty reduction, zero hunger, quality education, and decent work. All these efforts aim to empower every citizen of the state, enabling them to become productive and contribute to the development of Benue.”

He also highlighted the massive infrastructural projects in the state that are connecting communities for improved living standards and economic activities, the empowerment of farmers with necessary inputs, security collaborations with federal agencies, and investments in peace-building efforts to integrate displaced persons into safe environments.

“As your Governor, I am committed to your welfare and urge each of you, both in Benue and across Nigeria, to continue supporting the policies and programmes of the government. These initiatives are designed to improve our collective welfare, though their impact may take time to fully manifest. Progress often requires patience, understanding, and the cooperation of every citizen.

“I call on you to renew your hope in this government, as we are committed to the progress of our state,” Alia said.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Tersoo Kula quoted the governor as reaffirming his commitment to ensuring that what is due to workers and pensioners in the state is paid on time, also emphasising the importance of professional development for the state workforce.

Regarding the forthcoming local government council elections scheduled for Saturday, October 5th, 2024, the Governor urged every eligible citizen to go out in large numbers and vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates for progress, development, and continued good governance under the APC-led government.

“The collective future of our villages depends on the choices we make on that day, as local governments are closest to the people. The opposition parties have had their time, and we all know the path they led us down, a path of underdevelopment, massive corruption, stagnation, and setbacks.

“But today, we stand on the threshold of progress, and we must not allow any backward steps. Let us vote for progress, development, and continued good governance under the APC banner,” he stated.