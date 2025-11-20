The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has expressed optimism that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will be freed through a political solution, saying all hope for his freedom were not lost.

Kalu stated this in reaction to the IPOB leader’s sentencing on Thursday to life imprisonment by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, the Deputy Speaker said a political solution was being pursued to ultimately secure Kanu’s release.

Kalu also expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s disposition to listen to the pleas of well-meaning Igbo leaders on the matter, saying he will not be averse to it.

The Abia federal lawmaker urged the people of the South-East and all Nigerians to remain calm, assuring that all hope was not lost.

“It is now time to explore political solutions that had been hindered because the matter was before the court. But now that the court has finished, it is time to intensify request for the President’s intervention and we are sure that the President is not averse to it. We are going to get it. All hope is not lost. Our people should remain calm,” he added.