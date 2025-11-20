A personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Thursday lost his life after being stabbed by a mentally unstable young man in Oba-Ile, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident occurred at the Oke-Ala community in the ancient town.

Eyewitness told LEADERSHIP that the suspect’s mother had called on two NSCDC officers to assist in controlling her son, who was reportedly exhibiting unstable and disruptive behavior for several years.

According to the source, the officers were attempting to restrain the suspect by chaining him to prevent further disturbances in the community.

It was further learnt that during the intervention, the suspect suddenly became violent.

In the ensuing struggle, he overpowered one of the officers, seized his knife, and stabbed him multiple times.

The source expressed shock that despite the fact than the officer was armed, he was unable to thwart the attack.

The injured officer was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

Confirming the tragic event, Ondo State NSCDC Public Relations Officer, DSC Daniel Aidamenbor, explained that the officers intended to take the suspect to a psychiatric facility for proper treatment.

He emphasised that the incident occurred amid efforts to protect both the suspect and members of the community.

Further details surrounding the incident remain unclear as at the time of this report.