Alleged 4bn Fraud: Court Grants Kano Agency Ex-MD Bail

A High Court in Kano State on Tuesday granted administrative bail to former managing director of Kano Agricultural Supply Company Limited, Bala Inuwa.

News Agency of Nigeria reported that the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission (PCACC) charged Inuwa with alleged diversion of N4 billion grant.

He is being charged alongside his son, Muhammad, his niece, Halima, Najib Muhammad and incorporated trustees of the Association of Compassionate Friends.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Usman Na’abba also ordered Inuwa to produce one surety. He admitted the other co-defendants to bail in the sum of N10 million each.

Justice Na’abba adjourned the matter until August 22, 2023.

Earlier, the defence counsel, Prof. Nasiru Aliyu (SAN) told the court that it was improper for the court to entertain the charge filed by the PCACC on the grounds that there was a court judgment preventing the commission from filing the charge against his client.