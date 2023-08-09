Group Hails Tinubu’s Nomination Of Matawalle As Minister

North-Central Asiwaju Support Group has joined its counterparts in other zones to congratulate former Zamfara State governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle for his ministerial nomination and to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating him.

The group in a statement by its chairman, Abba Rios Lawal said Matawalle’s nomination is a step in the right direction and a square peg in a square hole as well as a proof of President Tinubu’s commitment to inclusive governance.

“We cannot easily forget the immense support and encouragement extended to us throughout the electoral campaign for the Asiwaju presidency.

“Matawalle was so supportive to us even though he was not from the North-Central Zone,” Lawal said.

The group pointed said as minister, Matawalle is capable and adequately equipped to make a great difference.