Nigerian Army has said it remains nationalistic in its make-up and apolitical.

The director, Army Public Relations Brig. Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, stated this yesterday when he reacted to a media report alleging a plot by the CBN Governor using military officers to truncate president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s success.

The report alleged that the apex bank recruited some General Officers Commanding (GOCs) to hatch the plan.

Nwachukwu, in a statement, however, said officers and men of the Nigerian Army in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections adopted a firm and resolute stance in providing security support for the elections in a manner that effectively curbed and prevented ill-intentioned groups from violently interfering with the process.

He said while Nigerians were excited at this responsible posture and the democratic opportunity it offered them, some interest groups, that were effectively prevented from hatching their nefarious plots to influence the course of the elections through violence, are understandably piqued by this assertiveness of the Nigerian Army.

“As constitutionally conceived, the Nigerian Army is nationalistic in its make-up and organization, drawing strengths from the diversities in our great nation.

“Our responsibilities, so far as elections are concerned, remain that of providing support to primary law enforcement and stakeholders in the electioneering process towards ensuring that Nigerians are allowed to choose their leaders and representatives in a peaceful manner. This goal remains our only focus and one we would continue to pursue, mindful that the average citizen expects nothing less from his Army,” he said.

He said any misconduct against any of Nigerian Army personnel would be responsibly investigated and any subsequent substantiation would attract the appropriate disciplinary sanctions in accordance with established practices and extant laws.

He added, “It should equally be appreciated that the character and reputation of a senior officer earned over three decades of meritorious service cannot be allowed to be destroyed by misguided elements through mere speculations.”

He restated that the resort to the sentiments of ethnic and religious colorations would not also diminish the Nigerian’s Army resolve to carry on its roles professionally.

The Nigerian Army, therefore, urged all Nigerians to ignore the mischief and continue to go about their civic responsibilities without any fear of molestation.

“We would continue to work with sister services and other security agencies to meet all security-related expectations of citizens as enshrined in the laws of the federation,” he said.