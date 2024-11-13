A group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters yesterday besieged the Department of State Services (DSS) Headquarters in Abuja, demanding the investigation of the minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, over alleged involvement with bandits.

The group, under the aegis of APC Akida Forum, expressed concern over the allegations made by the current governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, against his predecessor, Matawalle.

Speaking with journalists during the protest at the DSS Headquarters, the chairman of the APC Akida Forum, Musa Mahmud, stated that Governor Lawal, in a series of interviews granted on national television that have gone viral, raised grave concerns about his inherited issues upon assuming office.

“These issues include Bello Matawalle, his predecessor and junior defence minister, being accused of sponsoring bandits and misappropriating state funds. The severe matters strike at the heart of governance, security, and the welfare of the people of Zamfara State and should not be handled lightly.

“We consider it our responsibility as loyal party members to seek a thorough investigation into the serious claims to uphold the integrity of our party and our esteemed leader, the president. Failing to address these issues could hurt our party and the reputation of relevant security agencies. We want to emphasise that the issues here are not just political problems.

“They encompass matters of life and death, economic survival, and the fundamental human rights of the citizens of Zamfara State, the Northwest, and Nigeria.

Hence, we send this appeal to the Department of State Services (DSS) because Nigerians have faith in the institution as a gatekeeper,” he said.

Mahmud reiterated the call on the DSS to launch an independent probe into the numerous allegations against the Minister of State for Defence, saying as loyal party members, they were concerned about those issues.

He said, “Serious challenges and campaigns are underway across the country, targeting the hard-earned reputation of our leader, the president. Part of this is caused by people’s previous actions, such as Bello Matawalle.

“We want the DSS to conduct the investigation not to castigate the state minister for defence, Bello Matawalle, but to save millions of Nigerians and safeguard the integrity of the president, security agencies, especially the intelligence community.

“The Department of State Services is in the best position to advise the President to relieve Bello Matawalle from his position so he can face an investigative panel. The state minister for Defence should clarify his connections with dangerous individuals like Bello Tagoji, Musa Kamarawa, and Ardon Zuru.”