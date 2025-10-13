A reconciliation meeting between the Kano State Shura Council and Islamic preacher, Malam Lawal Abubakar Triumph, was held at the office of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Kano on Monday.

Advertisement

During the closed-door session, the cleric was counselled by members of the Shura Council and urged to exercise restraints and caution in his public remarks. He reportedly apologised during the dialogue.

Shortly after the meeting, Malam Lawal Triumph posted “Alhamdulillah” on his Facebook page — a post many interpreted as confirmation that he had successfully defended his earlier statements before the Shura Committee.

Advertisement

LEADERSHIP recalls that the Kano State Government had inaugurated the Shura Council to investigate Sheikh Triumph following widespread resentments in Kano and petitions accusing the cleric of making blasphemous comments during one of his sermons.