The Kano State Shura Council has cautioned Islamic clerics against making public statements on the ongoing investigation of alleged blasphemy case against Sheikh Lawan Shu’aibu Abubakar, popularly known as Triumph.

Advertisement

The Secretary of the Council, Shehu Wada Sagagi, speaking to journalists on Sunday in Kano, urged restraint and understanding, assuring that the matter was being handled with fairness and transparency.

“The attention of the committee has been drawn to a new development. We are, therefore, calling on the general public, especially the clerics, to desist from speaking on this issue. The council is on it, and every step taken will be made public,” Sagagi said.

Advertisement

He warned that clerics from outside the state should refrain from making statements that could inflame tension.

“We are trying our best to be just in what we do. Let’s have the fear of God and stop deliberate misinterpretations that could fuel crisis,” he added.

Sagagi further clarified that the Kano State government had no political interest in the matter, emphasising that its only objective was to ensure justice and maintain peace in the state.

He disclosed that a subcommittee had already been constituted to examine the main issues in contention, after which Sheikh Lawan Abubakar Triumph would be invited to defend himself.

LEADERSHIP reports that the alleged blasphemy case has generated widespread debate across Kano State and beyond, with many clerics and followers expressing divergent views on social media even before the state government commissioned the Shura Council to investigate the allegations.