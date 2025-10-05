The minority caucus in the House of Representatives is to meet in Abuja on Monday to review the lawsuit filed by its leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, to stop the alleged plot to remove him from the principal position in the House.

This was disclosed in a notice of meeting issued on Sunday and co-signed by Agbedi Frederick, leader of the Peoples Democratic Party caucus; Afam Ogene (Labour Party); Muktar Umar-Zakari (New Nigeria Peoples Party) and Peter Uzokwe for the Young Peoples Party (YPP).

“All Minority Members of the House of Representatives – you are hereby invited to an emergency meeting to discuss recent developments in the minority leadership, particularly to review the lawsuit instituted by Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, against all members of minority parties in the 10th House of Representatives.

“Agenda: Response to the Lawsuit instituted by House Minority Leader, Rt. Hon. Kingsley Chinda, against all Minority Parties. Any Other Business (AOB),” the notice read.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, had summoned the management of the National Assembly, House of Representatives, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen and nine others (including all the opposition parties), to appear before it within 30 days over a suit filed by Chinda, seeking to stop an alleged planned move to remove him from his position as principal officer of the House.

The writ of summons dated September 16, 2025, issued by Dr J.Y. Musa, SAN, of Dr J.Y. Musa, SAN & Co., solicitors to the Plaintiff

(Chinda), copy of which was sighted by LEADERSHIP, indicated that there were plans allegedly to remove Chinda as House minority leader on the grounds of his association with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

“You are hereby commanded that within thirty days (30) after the service of this writ on you, inclusive of the day of such service you do

cause an appearance to be entered for you in an action at the suit of Rt. Hon. Kingsley Chinda and TAKE NOTICE that in default of your so doing, the plaintiff may proceed therein and judgment may be given

in your absence.

“This writ is to be served within twelve calendar months from the date thereof if renamed within six calendar months from the date of the last renewal including the day of such date and not afterwards.

“The defendants (including, Speaker Abbas, Clerk of the National Assembly and opposition political parties) may enter appearance personally or by legal practitioner either by handing in appropriate form, duly completed to the registrar of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Abuja in which the action is brought by sending them to the Registrar by registered post,” it read.

In the writ of summons, Chinda claimed against the defendants as follows: “A DECLARATION that the move to remove the Plaintiff from his position as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the account of his association with Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the current Honourable Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party is a clear violation of the Plaintiff’s right to Freedom of Association as guaranteed by Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”