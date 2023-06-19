Alleged Compromise: I Did Justice Without Fear Or Favour, Says Justice Bulkachuwa

A former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa (rtd), has said that she did justice to all parties without fear or favour throughout her career as a Judicial Officer.

Justice Bulkachuwa spoke to counter a statement made by her husband on the floor of the 9th Senate during its valedictory session penultimate weekend, where he alluded that he used his marital position to gain some judicial favour for his Senator-colleagues when his wife was the President of the Appeal Court.

According to her in statement, “My attention has been drawn to the trending video of what was said by my husband Senator Adamu M. Bulkachuwa.

“I want to state categorically that I never at any time compromised my oath of office to favour any party who appeared before me throughout my judicial career spanning 40 years of service to my country.”

She disclosed that her decisions were always based on the facts, the law and her conscience and oath of office.

“Justices of the Court can attest to the fact that I never interfered with the independence of any of the Justices of the court in the discharge of their judicial functions,” she added