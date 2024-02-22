Immediate past governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has demanded the sum of N25 billion as damages from Senate President Godswill Akpabio over an alleged defamatory remark.

Last weekend, Akpabio said the allegations against Emefiele were so numerous that the federal government does not know which charges to pin on him.

The Senate president blamed the economic hardship in the country on the policies of the former CBN governor.

The counsel to Emefiele, Matthew Burkaa, said if Akpabio fails to pay the aforementioned sum and tender an apology, the ex-CBN governor would seek “appropriate redress.”

“Your Excellency, as the president of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you certainly know, or have reasons to know that the Federal Government of Nigeria had since the 14th August, 2023 preferred charges against our client to which he had long pleaded not guilty and is presently defending same to exonerate himself and show that he is not guilty of the said allegations,” the letter reads.

“It is therefore disturbing that such a statement would be made by the Head of the Legislature of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on a matter that is clearly subjudice.

“Your statement, with the greatest respect, clearly undermines the honour and integrity of the Court and its independence and indeed has the propensity of prejudicing the case against Our Client.

“Having submitted to the jurisdiction of the Court, it is only fair and proper that the Court should be allowed to determine the issues submitted to it without unnecessary pressure from any other arm of Government.

“Second as a senior member of the Bar, a former governor of a state, a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and former minister under the immediate past administration, your statement attributing the present economic woes of the country solely on our client is most appalling and exposes the inaccuracies in your assertions.

“Especially, as you were a major player in the immediate past administration and worked closely with our client and indeed witnessed the innovation, he introduced in the banking sector and its impact on the economy whilst in office.

“As well as the role he played despite all odds in salvaging Nigeria in the P & ID Saga and the positive result it brought for Nigeria. “