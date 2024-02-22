Babcock University has produced 17 first class graduates in the Nigerian Law School Bar Final Examinations.

The results of the examinations taken in November 2023 were released recently by the Council of Legal Education and showed that Babcock University had produced 17 first class graduates at the law school.

In a statement released by the director of communication and marketing, Joshua Suleiman, the feat recorded is a product of continual investment in the law department over the years.

In 2021, Babcock University produced 10 first class graduates at the Nigerian Law School and the year had the institution’s law graduate, Mayowa Abiru, emerged the overall best student in the Bar Examinations.

Also, one of Babcock University students, Emmanuella Ekwale, has been awarded the 2023 Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) scholar for her outstanding performance in the examinations conducted by the body.

The president/vice chancellor of institution, Professor Ademola Tayo, who spoke on this feat said, the achievements of the students underscored the significance of the teaching and learning approach at Babcock University and the commitment to shaping the human mind and society through impactful quality education and faculty.

Tayo congratulated the lecturers for their devotion to the training of the students at the university ‘s school of law and security studies.

Since 2019 till date, except in 2020, at least one Babcock University graduate has won the BOSAN Scholar Award.