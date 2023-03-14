The Nigerian Police Force has declared a member of the House of Representatives representing Bauchi federal constituency, Hon. Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi, wanted over alleged incitement, disturbance of public peace, and culpable homicide.

A Special Police Gazette Bulletin issued on Monday bearing the photograph of Hon. Shehu, from the Office of the Inspector General of Police, said the lawmaker was wanted in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, inciting disturbance of public peace, and culpable homicide.

Police said, “The above person is hereby declared wanted by the Nigeria Police on CRO Form 5, issued by the Inspector General of Police. He is wanted in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, Inciticement, Disturbance of Public Peace and Culpable Homicide.”

According to the police bulletin, “Anyone with information that could assist in his arrest should please contact; 08151849417 or report at any nearest Police Station.”

Our correspondent reports that the lawmaker was accused being involved in the recent violent clash in Duguri town, the birthplace of the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, when the campaign train of the State’s governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) visited the area for campaign, which resulted in the killing of one person while many others were injured.