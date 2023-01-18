Muslim community in Gwarimpa Estate Abuja has dragged the Nigerian Police to Court over the alleged gruesome murder of a truck driver Mallam Kabiru Babai by a police officer in Osun State.

The group which filed a fundamental human rights case between Balkisu Kabiru Babai v Police Service Commission and 4 others, in the Federal High Court sitting in Maitama Abuja, on Tuesday, is demanding two billion Naira compensation for the family of the deceased.

In a suit no. FHC/ABJ/CS/1292/22 before Hon. Justice A. R. Mohammed, Federal High Court, Maitama, the Muslim community beseeched the court grants their prayers to enable the widow to take care of the children.

The Muslim group told the court that it decided to pursue the case for justice and fairness.

Malam Babai was alleged to have been murdered by Sergeant Moses Samuel of the Osun State Police Command on the 3rd of December, 2021 at about 5pm prompt.

The deceased, until his death, was a truck driver, Imam, philanthropist and breadwinner of his nuclear family.

The plaintiff in the suit against the Nigerian Police and four others is praying the court for the following: “a declaration that the killing of Mallam Kabiru Babai, the Applicant’s husband on the 3 day of December, 2021 at Ota-Efun Osogbo, Osun State by the 4th Respondent, agent of the 1″, 2” 3d Respondents is unlawful and constitute an infringement of the fundamental right to life of Mallam Kabiru Babai as guaranteed by section 33(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Article 4 of the African Charter on People’s and Human Rights.

That “an order enforcing the fundamental right of life of Mallam Kabiru Babai, the Applicant’s husband as provided in section 33(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Article 4 of the African Charter on People’s and Human Rights.

“An order mandating the 1st, 2nd 3rd and 5th Respondents to immediately commence the prosecution of 4th Respondent for the gruesome murder of Mallam Kabiru Babai, the Applicant’s husband contrary to the provisions of section 33(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Article 4 of the African Charter on People’s and Human Rights.

That “the sum of N2 billion against the respondents being fair and reasonable compensation and exemplary damages for the unjustifiable and unlawful killing of Mallam Kabiru Babai, the Applicant’s husband and loss of affection, companionship, psychological trauma suffered by the Applicant and her children.