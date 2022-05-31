Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja, has granted bail to a presidential aspirant and former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

He was granted bail in the sum of N500 million and a surety in like sum.

The court gave the order while ruling on the bail application filed by Okorocha, through his lawyer, Mr Okey Amaechi, SAN.

He ordered that the surety must be a responsible citizen who has landed property in the like sum of the bail granted to the presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The judge also directed Okorocha to deposit his International Passport with the registry of the court and should not travel outside the jurisdiction of the court without the court’s permission.

Similarly, he ordered the court registry to inform the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) that Okorocha’s international passport is in its custody.

Justice Ekwo, however, ordered that the former governor should remain in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) until his bail conditions were met.