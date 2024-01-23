Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, a prominent member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has defended President Bola Tinubu’s decision to suspend Dr. Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Mumuni, who was the gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Congress of Progressive Change (CPC) in the 2011 Lagos State elections, urged Nigerians to let the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) conduct its investigations into the alleged diversion of N583m into a private account by the suspended minister.

In a statement released by his Media Aide, Rasheed Abubakar, Mumuni stressed the need for caution in discussing the President’s actions to avoid jeopardising national interests.

Acknowledging Dr. Betta Edu’s promising contributions to the administration, Mumuni noted that Tinubu’s appointment of a female and youth to head the ministry was commendable.

He called on Nigerians to refrain from acting as judges and allow the EFCC to carry out its duties.

Mumuni stated, “President Tinubu has done the right thing by appointing a female to head the ministry and he should be praised for suspending her over the allegation of diverting public money into a private account.

“Aside from the allegation, she has been one of the promising Ministers in this administration, it is just unfortunate she found herself in this mess. Like the popular saying, evil communication corrupts good manners.

“Nigerians should not turn themselves to judges but rather allow EFCC to do its job and leave Tinubu alone to concentrate on delivering dividends of democracy to Nigerians.”

Stressing the importance of collective efforts for good governance, Mumuni urged citizens to remain calm and work together to eliminate corruption within the government.

He further acknowledged the deep-rooted issue of corruption in Nigeria but expressed optimism that with citizen support, the nation would overcome such challenges.

He said, “We should be calm and continue to work together as a nation to enable good governance and also encourage the President to eliminate any rot from his government.

“Nigerians should understand that corruption is more like a regalia that will always want to remain after many washing, but it will only take a while to get rid of the rotten elements in the system.

“We are aware that our country Nigeria has been recycling corrupt systems for decades without pretending, but with the support of the citizens, better days will surely come.”