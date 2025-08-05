A 44-year-old suspected cult leader, Wasiu Akinwande, popularly known as ‘Olori Esho’, has been remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre by an Ikeja Magistrate Court sitting in Ogba, Lagos State, over multiple allegations of murder, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of firearms.

Advertisement

Magistrate Mobolaji Tanimola, in a ruling on Tuesday, ordered the remand of Akinwande for an initial period of 30 days, pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The accused is facing an 11-count charge brought by the Nigeria Police Force, which includes conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, illegal arms possession, being a member of an unlawful society, grievous bodily harm, threat to life, and possession of a poisonous dagger.

According to the prosecuting counsel, Nosa Uhumwangho, Akinwande allegedly carried out a string of violent crimes spanning over a decade, from December 9, 2010, to April 5, 2025 across various locations in Lagos, including Mushin, Idi-Araba, Surulere, and Fadeyi.

Uhumwangho told the court that the defendant, while unlawfully in possession of an AK-47 rifle, shot and killed two young men, 30-year-old Yusuf Bolakale and 23-year-old Yusuf Ramadan at No. 11 Mosalashi Street, Mushin. The incident allegedly took place during a gang-related clash.

The defendant was said to have gone into hiding in the Alagbado area of the state before he was eventually arrested by security operatives.

The prosecutor further revealed that Akinwande was allegedly involved in the shooting death of a 10-year-old girl, Aminat Lateef, who was hit by a stray bullet while running an errand on December 9, 2010, at Tiamiyu Street, Fadeyi.

In another chilling incident, on July 31, 2024, the suspect reportedly took part in a violent clash between rival cult groups at Idi-Araba, resulting in the deaths of at least six individuals. The deceased were identified simply as Anyila, Ojajo, and four others whose identities are yet to be confirmed.

The police alleged that Akinwande held a high-ranking position within an unnamed unlawful society and had been on the run for years, linked to various acts of violence and armed conflict across Lagos.

The case has been adjourned pending DPP advice on whether it will be transferred to a higher court for trial.