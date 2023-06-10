Alleged Suspension: Kyari Not Desperate, Serving At President’s Discretion – Group

A civil society group, Society for Good Governance and Transparency (SoGGT), has slammed purveyors of fake news and their paymasters on the purported suspension of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari, from office, by President Bola Tinubu.

Late Saturday, the social media was agog with claims of the alleged suspension of Kyari by President Tinubu barely 24 hours after the suspension from office of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and his subsequent arrest and detention by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The SoGGT in a statement late Saturday, described the rumour of Kyari’s sack as mischievous, calculated smear campaign and attempt to dictate to the President by entrenched interests opposed to the reforms at the NNPCL.

“The alleged suspension of the CEO of the NNPCL, Mallam Mele Kyari, by President Bola Tinubu is cheap, mischievous and a calculated smear campaign by some entrenched forces not at ease with the reforms ongoing in the