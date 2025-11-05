Justice James Omotosho of Federal High Court in Abuja, has again given the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, till November 7 to defend the terrorism charges brought against him by the federal government.

Kanu, upon failure to do so, may end up waiving that right.

During proceedings on Wednesday, Kanu stood his ground in the open court, insisting that there was no valid terrorism charges against him and would offer no defense.

The court offered Kanu another opportunity, saying the fresh opportunity was granted in the interest of justice for the defendant and the nation.

Kanu was called to open his defense but instead, faulted the charges, insisting that he had nothing to defend in respect of a repealed law.

Rather than responding to the business of the day, the IPOB leader took hours addressing the court on why the charges against him cannot stand.

Among others, he said that the Supreme Court in the judgment that ordered his trial made it abundantly clear for the federal government to amend the charge because the one against him had been repealed.

Kanu said until now, the charge had not been amended by the prosecution, thereby violating the order of the apex court.

He persistently insisted that the refusal of the federal government to amend the charge was fatal to his trial, adding that no trial can hold in a repealed law.

“Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act has been repealed. I cannot put in defense under a repealed law. I won’t do that”, he insisted.

At this point, Justice Omotosho reminded the defendant of the need to keep his gun powder dry but he declined, maintaining that he has not seen any reason to open defense in the instant charge.

At a point, he agreed to open up the defense but that he would need to consult with his four legal consultants.

He named Nnaemeka Ejiofor, Aloy Ejimakor, Maxwell Okpara and Mandela Umegborogu as his four legal consultants to consult.

Based on this, the Judge repeated the plea for him to consult with legal practitioners conversant with criminal laws to aid his defense.