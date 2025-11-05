The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has dismissed allegations by activist and politician, Omoyele Sowore, that the police had received a “shoot on sight” directive from the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Jimoh made the clarification while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, following a public exchange between him and the Sahara Reporters publisher over a planned protest in Lagos.

The police commissioner maintained that his decision to declare Sowore wanted on Monday was lawful and within his constitutional powers to maintain public peace.

He accused Sowore of attempting to incite public disorder and obstruct the Third Mainland Bridge over the recent demolition exercise in the Oworonshoki area of the state.

“I have the right to declare him wanted. Any person who says I don’t have such a right should go to court,” CP Jimoh said.

According to him, intelligence reports and social media posts allegedly linked to Sowore revealed plans to mobilise protesters to block the bridge, prompting the police to take swift preventive measures.

Jimoh said the police cordoned off parts of the city and arrested 13 suspects connected to the planned protest. He added that officers also impounded a vehicle containing loudspeakers and a generator meant for the demonstration.

“I don’t just declare (Sowore) wanted. When he posted something on his X handle that he had just taken a bath in Abuja and the next point was Lagos, to block the Third Mainland Bridge, we took it seriously,” he explained.

“We were well prepared. We cordoned off the entire area where he was supposed to stage the protest and made alternative arrangements for traffic movement.”

CP Jimoh emphasised that his actions were aimed at safeguarding lives and property and averting potential chaos in Lagos.

“I have the right under the Constitution to prevent crime from occurring, to prevent anybody from causing mayhem across the country,” he said.

Jimoh, however, dismissed as “mischievous” Sowore’s claim that the Inspector-General of Police had given a “shoot on sight” order. “The IGP, I say without any doubt, has not given such an order. And he has not given it — not only to me but to all police formations across the country,” he stated.

The controversy began on November 3 when the Lagos Police Command declared Sowore wanted for allegedly planning what it called acts capable of disturbing public peace.

Reacting through his verified Facebook page, Sowore condemned the declaration as illegal and politically motivated.

He argued that only a court could issue a valid warrant to declare a citizen wanted, accusing the police of fabricating claims to justify their actions.

“The Lagos Police Commissioner, Moshood Jimoh, has reportedly declared me ‘wanted’ for ‘disturbance of public peace’, allegedly as a result of his officers’ inability to execute a ‘shoot on sight’ order given by his illegal IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, in Oworonshoki today,” Sowore wrote.

He added that despite several attempts to reach the commissioner, his calls had not been returned but expressed willingness to meet him soon to “address the situation.”