Ohanaeze Youths Movement has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari and CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over court judgement quashing the move by the Department of Security Services (DSS) to prosecute CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, with trumped-up charges of terrorism financing.

Justice M.A. Hassan had in a judgement Thursday barred the DSS from inviting, arresting, detaining or charging the CBN Governor with any allegation of terrorism or fraudulent act.

The Judge described the plot to arrest Emefiele for terrorism as oppressive, baseless, fabricated and unacceptable.

Lauding the judgement, Ohanaeze Youth Movement in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Nwada Amaka, urged President Buhari to investigate the Director-General of the DSS, over his role in the failed plot to frame Emefiele for terrorism.

The group lamented that over the years the Department of State Services whose one of its roles is the investigation of matters of national security dimension in the overall interest of Nigerian citizens, appeared to be unfocused and biased.

According to the group, the security agency has sadly allowed itself to be used by politicians to intimidate and harass innocent citizens.

The statement reads, “What DSS recently planned to do to the CBN Governor cannot be swept under the rug like in the past. Since their evil plot was exposed and thwarted, the matter has died down. However the agency should be taught a lesson so they can’t try this next time with an unsuspecting victim.

“The DG DSS must be investigated over his role in the failed plot to frame Emefiele for terrorism. On what grounds are you framing a man for terrorism just for discharging his duties?? It’s also shocking and quite worrisome how Politicians, an instance a serving member of parliament bragged about how he directed the DSS to detain Emefiele for hours!

“Is it that the agency’s loyalty is now to these evil Politicians??? Is that their mandate? If the DG is innocent why has he allowed all this evil acts take place under his watch. He should be investigated, no one is above the law. This will also prevent occurrences like this in the future.”