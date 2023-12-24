The Ogboni Aborigin Fraternity Worldwide has appealed to governments at all levels for approval to practise traditional medicine.

The Chairman of the fraternity, Oba Jacob Orisamika, made the appeal during the end-of-the-year prayers held at Igbemo-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Sunday.

Orisamika stated that the fraternity organised the prayers to seek long life, prosperity, and unity for its members worldwide.

He described Ogboni Aborigin as a fraternity that stands for peace, unity, and development of its members without discrimination.

“Governments at all levels are aware of our fraternity, but we need their support so that we too can be recognised like Christianity and Islam.

“We also need the government’s approval to engage in traditional medicine, as we don’t want to be hindered in practising our traditional and spiritual gifts.

“We wish to improve medical practices and curb insecurity in Nigeria through our traditional gifts and powers,” he said.

Additionally, the Aare of Ogboni Aborigin in Ekiti, Chief Idowu Adesina, said that the fraternity was working tirelessly to ensure unity among members and to prevent any member from engaging in unwholesome acts.

Adesina highlighted that the fraternity was currently being repositioned to promote the growth and development of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

“We are ready to put our house in order by doing the right thing and working with the government to enhance the growth and development of the country.

“We want Nigerians to understand that the Ogboni Aborigin fraternity is the only truthful, honest, and united group; any other fraternity is merely an occultic society,” he said.

Adesina urged Nigerians not to show hostility towards members of the fraternity, stressing that they were peace-loving and kind-hearted individuals.

Also speaking, the Olori Apenna and Oluwo Alakoso of the group, Chiefs Kazeem Suleiman and Olowookere Ifalaye, commended the leaders for organising prayers for members and for the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that members of the fraternity from all parts of Ekiti and other states of the federation adorned their various attires at the prayer session.

NAN)