The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has commended the sacrifices and courage of over 50,000 Nigerian Army (NA) troops in ensuring the safety and security of Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

The COAS, in a Christmas message, saluted the troops’ undying faith in the Nigerian State in the face of adversity.

In a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Army Chief congratulated troops for making it this far into the year and for weathering every storm that came their way.

He said, “over fifty thousand troops of the Nigerian Army would miss wishing their families and loved ones Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in person, during this yuletide.”

Lagbaja said this is “not because they did not want to, but because they would be on duty across difficult-to-access towns, communities, villages and hamlets, across the country and beyond.”

He stated that the troops were duty-bound to be deployed, while other families rejoice and celebrate together, sometimes not knowing if similar celebrations were going on in their own families.

Gen. Lagbaja stated further that judging by the policies and unfolding programmes of the Federal Government, the year ahead holds good prospects for Nigeria and the Army.

He revealed that the NA in the coming year expects to take delivery of its helicopters and other combat enablers that would enhance better security environment across the country.

He added that the Army Headquarters has initiated several welfare projects that would directly impact the lives of soldiers and their families.

He reiterated that he would continue to work tirelessly to provide troops with the requisite resources to carry out their duties effectively.

General Lagbaja also stated that he was not oblivious that the NA was constantly confronted by some challenges as it strives to fulfil its constitutional obligations, but that they were by no means insurmountable.

He expressed confidence in the support of the executive and legislative arms of government to boost the physical, morale and conceptual components of the NA’s fighting power towards becoming a more efficient force.

He reassured that the NA will continue to work with Sister Services, the Nigeria Police Force and other Security and Response agencies to create and maintain peaceful, safe and secure environment for socio-economic development of the country.