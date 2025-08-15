The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Friday enforced a dramatic shutdown of Efab Metropolis Estate in Karsana, barricading the main gates for several hours over alleged non-payment of tenement rates totaling N600 million since 2022.

The action trapped high-profile residents, including serving lawmakers, businessmen, and a retired Supreme Court Justice, inside the upscale estate.

As early as 8 a.m., over 20 AMAC enforcement officers, backed by security personnel, stormed the estate, padlocking vehicular access points while allowing only pedestrian movement.

The operation sparked heated confrontations as furious residents accused officials of taking them “hostage.”

“I am due in court by 9 a.m. You can not illegally detain us over a dispute between AMAC and the estate management,” fumed a resident lawyer who identified himself as Barrister Nwosu.

The Estate Facility Manager, Mr. Kabiru Bello engaged in a shouting match with AMAC officials, claiming the matter was already before the courts.

“We filed a suit challenging this tenement rate demand last month. AMAC was served, this action is contempt of court,” he said.

The standoff was defused when a serving member of the House of Representatives and retired Supreme Court Justice, Paul Adamu Galumje intervened. After closed-door negotiations, AMAC officials agreed to a 24-hour grace period for payment.

Speaking with reporters, AMAC Coordinator of Tenement Rate, Amb. Alewa Nasiru, said notable personalities in the estate pleaded for more time to pay the tenement rate, thereby averting confrontation and potential disasters.

“It is vital that we resolve this amicably. Therefore, the council should be allowed to serve the residents their notices per the applicable building prototypes.

“Once you are a resident, you should know what you are required to pay; then it will be beneficial for further negotiation or discussion if we are willing to settle amicably because they do not have the right to stop our work,” he stated.

Also speaking with reporters, retired Justice Galumje assured that he would be involved in resolving the face-off between the estate residents and AMAC officials, advising developers of the estate and residents to adhere to court orders.

“I understand there was a judgment, and that judgment has not been obeyed. As a justice, I abhor the attitude of those who disregard court orders. Anyone who prevents the execution of court orders should be behind bars.

He expressed optimistic that the matter will soon be resolved, “and I will be part of that resolution,” ha assured.