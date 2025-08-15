Over 1,000 secondary and tertiary education students are currently receiving technological training from LeapSchool to equip them with the modern skills to thrive in today’s competitive global marketplace.

LeapSchool, a subsidiary of CareerLeap Africa, is providing bold, future-focused solution — equipping Nigerian youth with world-class tech and business skills that open doors to job opportunities, internships, and entrepreneurship both before and after graduation.

From Software Engineering to Cyber Security, from Product Management to Business Analytics, from Data Analytics to Cloud Engineering, LeapSchool offers an immersive learning experience designed to prepare young Nigerians for the fast-changing realities of the future workplace.

The institution’s curriculum is not just theory; it is an intensive, hands-on, industry-driven program that allows students to work on real-life projects, collaborate with mentors, and graduate with a portfolio that employers notice.

According to God’sgift Fegor, LeapSchool Executive Manager, the school’s programs are taught by industry practitioners, ensuring students receive real-world insights and are ready to hit the ground running in their chosen careers.

“LeapSchool was born out of a deep conviction that our youth can compete at a global level if given the right skills and opportunities. We are not just training people to get jobs; we are equipping them to create solutions, launch businesses, and lead in their fields. Our mission is to prepare Nigerian youth — from secondary school to post-graduation — to become active participants in the future of work. We believe that with the right skills, they can transform not only their lives but the economic landscape of our nation,” God’sgift explained.

He continued that, “LeapSchool’s model is simple but powerful: learn by doing. Students are not passive listeners, but active problem-solvers. They take on real-world projects, interact with industry leaders, and work on collaborative challenges that mimic the fast pace of modern workplaces. This ensures that when they graduate, they do not just have certificates, they have proven experience.”

From classrooms to boardrooms, from school projects to tech startups, LeapSchool graduates are proving that with the right skills, the right guidance, and the right opportunities, the future of work in Nigeria is bright — and it is already here.

An alumnus of LeapSchool, Grace Egba praised the school for providing tech direction. “Before LeapSchool, I had no clear direction on how to transition into tech. The Product Design course didn’t just teach me the tools; it gave me the confidence to work with clients. Today, I’m part of a growing design team in Lagos, building interfaces for real-world applications,” Grace stated.