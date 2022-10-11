Former chairman/chief executive of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Dr. Sam Amadi, has rejected an appointment as Director of Research in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council.

He explained that he chose to turn down the appointment because of the responsibility of political non-partisanship arising from his leadership and roles in several non-partisan platforms.

He stated this in a letter dated October 10, 2022 and addressed to Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who serves as director-general of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

In the letter titled, “Non-Acceptance of Appointment as Director of Research for the PDP Presidential Campaign Committee”, Amadi said as a director of Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts (ASSPT); secretary of the Political and Strategy Committee of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and as analyst on Arise News Channel, he decided to decline the PDP’s offer because of “conflicts of interest emanating from various responsibilities in which I act as a leader of different platforms where political neutrality and objectivity are required of me.”

He, however, appreciated the PDP and the Tambuwal for offering him the position.

“First, many thanks for the offer to be the Director of Research for the PDP Presidential Campaign Committee for the 2023 presidential election. I consider it a great honour to be considered fit for such a high office of a great presidential committee.

“I am also delighted that the committee is headed by a man of your character and pedigree, someone I have had the honour and privilege of working with in the past. I have no doubt that you will, as always, make a huge success of this opportunity.

“Notwithstanding that I am honoured to be appointed as one of the directors to work with you, I humbly want to decline the appointment, and hereby abstain from participating in such a role.

“The decision to decline the offer has stemmed from the conflicts of interest emanating from various responsibilities in which I act as a leader of different platforms where political neutrality and objectivity are required of me.

“I have gone to this great length to express my gratitude for the honour done to me by this important appointment. In all essence, I regret that I will not be able to accept the appointment because of the responsibility of political non-partisanship arising from my leadership and roles in several non-partisan platforms,” Amadi stated.