Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA) has called on Yoruba people, home and abroad, not to be afraid of the threat by a Canadian-Nigerian woman to poison people from Yoruba and Edo, saying the threat is empty.

The association’s national president, Olalekan Hammed and national secretary, Olawale Ajao, said in a statement that the viral threat of Madam Amaka Patience Sunnberger, a Canadian-Nigerian woman who was videoed threatening to poison Yoruba and Edo people in her workplace and imploring all Igbos to start putting poison in their food should be ignored.

The youths said having observed her critically through the viral video, Amaka is likely to be suffering from “Narcissistic Personality Disorder, a condition that makes an individual feel more essential and always seeks the attention/ approval of people at all costs.

“Moreso, she is not in any position to speak for the Igbo tribe, only herself.

They implored people to continue patronising Ibo food vendors anywhere they are and should not allow such horrible statements to ruin business for Igbos because, according to our national anthem, “Though our tribe and tongue may differ in brotherhood, we stand”.

The youth group said many frustrated individuals from all ethnic groups across the world exist, and Amaka Patience Sunnberger is undoubtedly one of them.

“If we rely on her utterances to react to the entire Igbo tribe, a lot of people with different psychological disorders will not only be gaining attention, but they will be indirectly controlling the emotions of millions of Nigerians.

“In other words, her statement is unworthy of being allowed in any way to stick as Ndigbo voice”.