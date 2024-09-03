Nasarawa state Governor Abdullahi Sule and his counterparts in Akwa Ibom and Osun states, Governor Umo Eno and Governor Ademola Adeleke, respectively, are amongst the dignitaries expected at the forthcoming 24th National Women’s Conference scheduled to be held in Lagos state.

The wife of Lagos State Governor and Chairman of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, made the disclosure yesterday at a press briefing held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, to herald activities and programmes lined up for the forthcoming 24th National Women’s Conference (NWC).

The hybrid conference, which will combine virtual and physical participation and be held in Lagos, has as its theme “Soar Beyond Boundaries…Enrich Communities.”

According to her, “For this year’s NWC, we have made adequate preparations to ensure that intensive plenary sessions are held to deliberate extensively on the highlighted topics and associated issues. Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, I am glad to announce that we have invited His Excellency, Governor Umo Eno, Governor of Akwa Ibom, to be our Special Guest of Honour at the Opening Ceremony.

“In the same vein, His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun State, will be our Special Guest of Honour at the Gala Night. Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press, for the closing ceremony, we will be hosting the Governor of Nasarawa State, Governor Abdullahi Sule, as our Special Guest of Honour.”

According to her, the presence of the governors from different states across the country would further add colour and glamour to the Conference.

Continuing, Mrs Sanwo-Olu said, “It is pertinent to note that the annual conference, which has been consistent, inspiring and improved upon over the years, has earned a remarkable reputation and assumed the status of a purpose-driven conference – through which lives of thousands of women are positively impacted.”

She stressed that the conference’s objective has not changed. “NWC is to frontally address various challenges facing women, empowering and supporting them in becoming independent and realising their full potentials, as this will further influence their lives, families, communities, and our nation as a whole.”