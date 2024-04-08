Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma in Edo State has called for the sack of the acting vice chancellor of the institution, Prof Asomwan Adagbonyin and his management team.

It asked Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki who is the visitor to the university to constitute a neutral, competent and experienced Governing Council for the state-owned tertiary school.

The union cautioned that a governing council that is not neutral, competent and experienced in university administration may exacerbate the crises at present facing the university.

In a press statement signed yesterday by Dr. Cyril Onogbosele and Dr. Willam Odion, the Chairman and Assistant Secretary of ASUU, AAU, Ekpoma chapter respectively, warned that no member of Special Intervention Team (SIT) should be included in the proposed Governing Council of the ivory tower, adding that, “no member of the present controversial, expired and discredited Special Intervention Team (SIT) of the university should make membership of the Governing Council expected to be constituted for the university by the visitor.”

The union also maintained that including any member of SIT in the proposed Governing Council would amount to robbing the council of neutrality.

It said, “Including any member of the SIT into the new Governing Council would amount to robbing the proposed new Governing Council of neutrality.

“The present university management led by the acting vice chancellor, Prof. Asomwan Sonnie Adagbonyin, who has acted for more than two years (since February 2022) in clear violation of the university’s law, rules and regulations should also give way to a new crop of principal officers. This will strengthen the credibility, neutrality and fairness required of both the university management and Governing Council by staff, students and other stakeholders of the university,” ASUU said.

The union advised the state government to be guided by the university’s law and the relevant rules and regulations on membership of Governing Council, especially in relation to academic qualification and relevant experience