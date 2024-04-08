In commemoration of the 2024 World Oral Health Day, Pepsodent, a toothpaste brand, has initiated a dental health campaign named “Talk to A Dentist” in collaboration with the Nigerian Dental Association.

According to the company, the campaign aims to reach 10 million children by 2025, with its launch beginning in schools and communities across Lagos.

Speaking during a press conference to herald the commemoration of the 2024 World Oral Health Day, Marketing Head – Beauty & Well-Being and Personal Care, Unilever Nigeria, Oiza Gyang, expressed the campaign’s motive to promote good oral health hygiene among children, emphasising Unilever’s commitment to combating poor oral health care in Nigeria. Gyang highlighted the link between oral care diseases and absenteeism among school pupils, underlying Pepsodent’s efforts to reverse this trend through targeted initiatives.

“Globally, about 3.9 billion people suffer from one oral health condition or the other with tooth decay being the most prevalent oral disease. It has been established that children with poor oral health are more likely to suffer self-confidence and self-esteem issues. These days, we have since realised that the highest cause of school absenteeism is as a result of oral diseases,” she said.

In her welcome remarks, Category Manager, Oral Care at Unilever Nigeria, Eva Ogudu, outlined the campaign’s objectives to achieve zero cavities through consistent twice-daily brushing with a fluoride toothpaste like Pepsodent and regular dental check-ups. She emphasised the initiative’s broader goal of democratising access to dental care, including free dental camps to eradicate oral diseases.

Ogudu reflected on past successes, noting the significant impact of previous campaigns in reaching millions of children and providing essential dental health services to thousands of Nigerians. She underscored the ongoing collaboration between Pepsodent and the Nigerian Dental Association in advancing oral health education and accessibility nationwide.