The Nwaoma Foundation has intervened in the growing hunger across Nigeria, providing food for the needy in Lagos, Imo State and Abuja.

The foundation, a brainchild of Nwaoma Ukachukwu, a Nigerian-born model and prophetess, has been in the vanguard of taking the poor off the streets in most parts of Nigeria.

Recognizing the rising hunger across Africa and Nigeria, the foundation recently took a bold step to the streets of the nation’s capital, Abuja, to distribute palliatives to those in need.

The Abuja outreach touched communities in Kubwa, Dutse-Alhaji, Sokale, Dutse Makaranta, Ushafa, and several others.

Food and other items, including bread and drinks, were distributed to people amid cheers and appreciation.

This is similar to the Lagos outreach, where a massive crowd besieged the motorcade conveying and distributing the palliatives.

The Abuja outreach coincided with Miss Ukachukwu’s birthday anniversary, which held only a few days earlier.

Speaking on the outreach, Ukachukwu said while it may not seem like much, “this is our humble way of contributing to the growth of a nation so richly blessed, yet burdened by widespread poverty. For a nation to thrive, its people must first survive — and we want our nation to thrive.

“At NWAOMA Foundation, we remain committed to supporting the less privileged through various initiatives.

“Recently, we extended our efforts to Lagos, showing solidarity with the poor and disadvantaged. Like the Abuja outreach, the response was overwhelming.

“If we haven’t reached your area yet, please bear with us. We promise to do better next time.

“Our core mandate at NWAOMA Foundation is to support both the government and vulnerable communities in building the Nigeria of our dreams — and a more peaceful world for all humanity.”

Some of the beneficiaries commended the foundation for giving back to the streets at this critical time characteriSed by hunger and hardship.

Recall that in line with the vision of the founder, Miss Ukachukwu, NOF, had in 2019 distributed food and other items to women, children and the girl-child who are mostly considered vulnerable under harsh economic conditions.

The foundation had provided homes and accommodation for many disadvantaged children in many parts of the country including other Africa countries

One of the toughest times for the foundation was during the COVID-19 pandemic when the foundation shouldered a major responsibility of distributing food, drinks and clothing items to many Nigerians.

As a follow-up to the effect of the pandemic, NOF, reached out to woman in Lagos and Owerri, empowering them with capital to start business and securing shops for them to do their business. Some people whose shops were demolished were given a fresh hope through the foundation as it rented new shops for them.

The foundation has since the past four years been involved in the payment of school fees of disadvantaged children, sending cash to poor families, lifting many out of poverty and difficult situations. The foundation has not only played a major role in taking people out of poverty, it has equally helped in reducing the growing cases of drug addiction and abuse.