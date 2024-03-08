The African Music Library (AML) in collaboration with Josplay Music, Pigl Africa, Nigerian Funk and Sample Chief, will host the premiere of Ki’Mon! The Eastern Nigeria Afro-Funk Revolution (1970-1980), a music movement that helped aided the healing and cultural revitalization of eastern Nigeria post the civil war, on Sunday, March 17, at the Alliance Francais, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Produced by Nze Ed Emeka Keazor and Afro-Funk Drummer, Eddie Offeyi, the documentary chronicles the history, contributions of key players in the Eastern Nigeria Afro-Funk scene, and illuminates the complex cultural realities of a post-Biafra Nigeria. Contrary to assumptions that eastern Nigeria was a site of desolated destruction post the civil war, Ki’Mon! shows Afro-Funk rockers who exposed the vibrance of youth culture emerging out of the region at the time.

It is directed by Ed Keazor and Executive-produced by Muni King-Keazor, Obi Asika and Ed Keazor.

The film’s screening will be succeeded by a panel discussion comprising Ki’Mon! Producer, Lawyer and filmmaker, Nze Ed Emeka Keazor; Director General, National Council for Arts & Culture (NCAC), Obi Asika; Broadcaster & Manager of Fela Kuti, Benson Idonije; Music Producer and ex-Area Manager, EMI Records, Lagos, Odion Iruoje; Multidisciplinary Artist and Founding Member, Sweet Breeze Afro-Funk Band, Chinyeaka Okoli; and Cultural Activist and Moderator, Jahman Anikulapo.

Other side event includes individual performances by Afro-Funk musicians- Eddie Offeyi of the Heads Funk Band, Ed Keazor who has played for the Funkees, Jimi Solanke, Tony Allen etc., Imona Osigwe (played for Victor Uwaifo, Bongos Ikwue, Majek Fashek, Ras Kimono), Sol Umoh (played for Nelly Uchendu, E.C Arinze, Awilo Longomba), Leo Adjebro (played for Fela Kuti, Wrinkars Experience) and Korede Omiriniewo.

Audience will also be thrilled by a red-carpet DeeJay set hosted by Nigeria Funk, an Abuja-based NGO founded by alternative music artiste Sute Iwar, dedicated to the preserving of Nigeria’s music history.

“(Ki’Mon) is a deep dive into a story and a celebration of resilience, musical innovation and a glorious epoch in the history of our nation. It is a triumph over adversity – a shared experience, by the way – beyond ethnic barriers.

“(Afro-Funk rockers story) is every human being story trying to make it in a difficult world, no matter their station, shall seek inspiration from heroic narratives. Now, this is not fiction. These men and women were our brothers, sisters, dads, mums, uncles, aunts etc. They were and are us. In a way, their story is our story.

“I hope the audience shall be introduced to a whole new universe of music and music history that they may never have otherwise encountered. For those who knew.

I hope the evocative emotions and nostalgia shall bring some joy, God knows these fraught times we need some light,” said producer Nze Keazor.

Founded in September 2022, AML is a non-profit organization in the empowerment of global communities with in-depth knowledge of African music and musical culture for the purpose of knowledge, research, business and recreational purposes.