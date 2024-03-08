The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday declared that no decision has been taken on the zoning of its governorship ticket in Ondo State ahead of the November election.

The PDP national leadership said this against the backdrop of the outcome of a stakeholders meeting between the National Working Committee and aspirants in Abuja on Tuesday.

After the meeting, some aspirants told the press that a consensus was reached to zone the party’s governorship ticket to the southern district of the state.

Reacting however, the national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon Debo Ologunagba, said the party has not zoned its ticket for the November 16, 2024 governorship election in Ondo State to any part or area of the state.

He said, “The NWC assures all intending Governorship aspirants and all members of the Party in Ondo State of a level playing ground in all Party nomination processes and activities leading to the November 16, 2024 Governorship election in accordance with the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the Electoral Act, 2022 and the Party Guideline for the Election.

“The NWC further assures that the nomination process and activities leading to the Governorship election will be all-inclusive, free, fair and transparent in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and the Party Guideline for the Election.

“The NWC approved the convening of a special meeting of Party leaders comprising of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, top Party leaders from Ondo State and the NWC to further ensure reconciliation and unity among Party stakeholders in the State.

“The NWC urges and emphasizes on the need for all stakeholders to be consistent in display of fidelity to the Party and work together in the greater interest of the Party and the people of Ondo State who are looking up to the PDP to rescue their State from the failed All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“The NWC restates its charge to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the November 16, 2024 Governorship election in Ondo State is free, fair and credible,” the party said.He commended the party stakeholders from the state for their openness and commitment towards the stability and success of the party in the forthcoming governorship election.