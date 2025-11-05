Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, have arrested no fewer than 22 illegal immigrants in the state.

Advertisement

The Corps Commandant, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed that the illegal immigrants came from the Benin Republic and Togo without any lawful reason to enter the country.

While parading over 34 suspected criminals at the Corps headquarters in Akure, the state capital, Adeleye revealed that the illegal immigrants failed to give satisfactory answers when interrogated by the operatives.

Advertisement

According to Adeleye, “We are now handing them over to the Nigeria Immigration Service for further investigation. I believe that once it is confirmed that their stay is unlawful, they will be deported.”

On the suspected criminals arrested by the Command, the Amotekun boss disclosed, “We have one Aderemi, 35 years old, arrested for murder and suspected kidnapping. Another suspect is Mr Etok, 45 years old, who is believed to be a spy for kidnappers. Victor was arrested in Ofosu on murder allegations. Additionally, Mwazu, Sani, Mosund, James, and Sehidu were arrested in connection with vandalising government property.”

He added, “We also have unusual suspects among us—Mustafa, Steve, Alfosus, Tango Juntu, and Simon—who are involved in bringing illegal immigrants into the country for nefarious purposes,” Adeleye said.

The Commandant further stated that his men had arrested a syndicate responsible for consistently vandalising state government machinery.

“You can see some of the recovered caterpillar parts, engines, tyres, and other equipment. Overnight, when our operatives caught up with them through diligent intelligence work, they opened fire on our men, but we remained resolute.

“Rather than retaliate with gunfire, we were able to apprehend them. They are on display today. A few days ago, there was a gruesome double murder near the power line in the Ago Dada area. We moved in immediately and arrested a spy whose role was to alert kidnappers once Amotekun men were approaching. Thankfully, we caught him.”

He added, “We also arrested someone in military camouflage, who will be handed over to the military to investigate how he obtained the uniform. You can see here in the parade trucks, Maruwa, and equipment including gas flaring tools used to dismantle government machinery.”

“They have been consistently involved in these acts. Even the buyers of the stolen equipment have been arrested, while two are still at large. I am confident that the long arm of the law will soon apprehend them.”

Assuring residents of their safety, Adeleye assured that Ondo State remains safe for law-abiding citizens but unsafe for criminals.

“It is not a place for crime to thrive. Whether you are caught at the start or the end of your criminal acts, Amotekun will catch you. The best advice is to stay away from criminal activities,” he said.