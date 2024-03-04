The Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, on Monday, said it has arrested three suspected jailbirds who escaped from Benin Correctional Centre.

The State Commander of Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye named the three suspects as Taiwo Adeola, Juwon Olanrewaju and Olajide Olayemi.

Parading the suspects alongside other 64 suspects at the Amotekun’s headquarters in Akure, Adeleye said one of the jailbirds confessed to still answering charges bordering on kidnapping and robbery before escaping from the prison.

Adeleye, who said a good number of the suspects were suspected kidnappers that have been identified by their victims, noted that some of the suspects were arrested with different types of weapons.

He added that the suspected criminals were arrested on the allegations bothering on housebreaking, robbery and murder.

“Out of these 67, we have three that could be regarded as jailbirds,” the Amotekun chief said on Monday.

His words:”Another one claimed to be running away from fellow kidnappers because he was not joining them again, we were also able to arrest him in what he termed his last kidnapping operation before we arrested him.

“He told us that he is a member of a seven-team kidnap group terrorizing the Uso/Emure/Owo axis. These are cross sections of criminals troubling the peace of the state,” Adeleye said.

He disclosed that security network decided to parade the suspects to send the signal to other criminals that Ondo State cannot tolerate them and showcase the resolution of the government in guaranteeing peace and stability of the state.

The Amotekun boss, however, assured residents of the state that the security outfit and all other agencies are determined to continue to make Ondo State safe for socio-economic activities.

“We want to let them know, that anybody coming into Ondo State must have a place he is going, we must know why he is coming, and he must have a reference point. Not just tell us that you are coming from up North and you want to go into our forest reserves and hunt.

“Yes, we are not opposed to hunting, but we have rules and regulations guiding whoever wants to enter our reserves. So, we have sent them back, on the directives of the governor, back to their state,” Adeleye added.